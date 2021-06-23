Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Bandit shot dead, while attempting to abduct expatriate

Police yesterday said that one bandit was killed during a failed attempt to abduct an expatriate in Kaduna State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, said in a statement that at least four fully loaded AK47 magazines were recovered during the operation. He said: “On the 21st June, 2021, about 21:33hrs (9.33pm), while on escort duty of an expatriate to Plan Farm Phase at Dankande area of Igabi Local Government Area, police officers ran into an ambush laid by suspected bandits who in their desperate attempt to kidnap the expatriate, shot at the officers which, however, was met with stiffer resistance from the operatives.

“The gun duel lasted for some time but the operatives were able to repel the bandits and secure the Indian expatriate unhurt. Meanwhile, the bandits fled into the forest with bullet wounds. “A joint team of the police and military personnel while on search of the area today 22nd June, 2021 recovered the body of one of the bandits, four AK47 magazines fully loaded with 120 rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition and a mobile phone.” Jalige said the recovered body was evacuated to the morgue while forensic analysis of the phone was being carried out with the view of getting more details on the gang, their activities as well as location for a possible dislodgement of their camps. He added: “The Commissioner of Police, U. M. Muri, commended the act of gallantry exhibited by the operatives and urged other officers of the command to emulate same.”

Our Reporters

