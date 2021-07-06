Kaduna: Bandits abduct 140 students of Bethel Baptist School

Parents block Kaduna-Kachia Road, demand state of emergency

For five consecutive days, bandits have been terrorising different parts of Kaduna State, killing, maiming and kidnapping residents at will.

The bandits, always in large numbers, have attacked a police station, a hospital, schools and travellers. Yesterday, gunmen attacked Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Rido, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, and kidnapped at least 140 students.

The gunmen invaded the school about 2am, broke the fence, moved straight to the boys’ hostel and abducted several of the boys. Thereafter, the bandits went to the girls’ hostel and abducted many of them.

After the abduction, as early as 6am, parents stormed the school to enquire about their children. The parents gathered in front of the school and started protesting the abduction of their children, blocking the Kaduna-Kachia Road. The angry parents were chanting “Enough is Enough,” “el-Rufai has failed to protect us,” “the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency in Kaduna State”. Security operatives had a herculean task dispersing the protesters. Some soldiers shot into the air to disperse the parents.

A teacher, Emmanuel Paul, told journalists that about 140 students were kidnapped from the school. However, the police disclosed that 26 of the students were rescued. One of the parents, Mrs. Caroline Emmanuel, told journalists that the government was not doing anything to rescue the students. She said: “I have only a child; my only surviving child.

The government is not doing anything about it. In fact, the students that the police claimed to have rescued came back on their own. The security did not rescue anybody.

They have already started saying that soldiers rescued them and that some soldiers were killed while rescuing the children. No soldier rescued any child. “One thing should be noted, bandits have been killing us.

They invaded the Nissi community two weeks ago; they came to my house. They kidnapped people at Nissi. The bandits have been kidnapping people and killing them anyhow. We can’t even go to the farm; we can’t do anything again. “Now they are coming to school again.

Enough is enough. Kaduna State should be declared a state of emergency; if Governor Nasir el-Rufai cannot do anything. He has failed. He is not doing anything.

They came here blowing sirens. They should go into the bush if they are serious. “They have refused to enter the bush and a soldier is firing bullets here to disperse harmless parents, who are protesting on the road, carrying just leaves.

Why should they fire bullets in the midst of aggrieved parents when they are supposed to be in the forest, rescuing our children? “Since morning, about 4am, that we have been here, no soldier or policeman had entered the bush in search of the kidnapped students.

But he is here firing bullets at innocent parents that are just holding leaves. What kind of mistrust and betrayal is this? A state of emergency should be declared in Kaduna State.” Another parent, Mrs. Esther Joseph, said she was informed about 6am that bandits had kidnapped some students in Bethel School. She said: “I was calling the teachers but nobody picked my calls.

The security men also did not pick my calls. “Why did the management of the school not relocate it? The school is located where bandits are abducting people. They should close the schools.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the bandits invaded the school about 1.43am. He said: “They shot sporadically, overpowered the school’s security guards and made their way into the students’ hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest. “

On the receipt of the unfortunate incident, a joint team of the Police, Army and Navy was immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt.

The operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit, occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing 26 students, including a female teacher, safely.

“However, the rescue operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned. Officers involved in the said operation are charged to ensure that no stone is left unturned with a view to successfully accomplish the rescue mission since resources will be available to them without delay.”

Meanwhile, the recent spate of attacks started on Thursday when gunmen abducted 13 women and their children at Udawa, on the Birnin- Gwari Road. On Saturday, the state government disclosed that bandits shot seven people at Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas.

On Sunday, nurses and their children, security guards and some staff of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria were kidnapped.

The bandits also attacked a police station near the centre. A source said that before the bandits attacked Bethel Baptist School, they made an attempt at Faith Academy, a secondary school belonging to the Winners Chapel, about 500 metres from Bethel.

The source said the bandits were repelled by soldiers and security guards on duty at the school before they moved to Bethel. The source also said the students of Faith Academy had vacated the school, leaving only the SS3 students preparing for their examinations

Like this: Like Loading...