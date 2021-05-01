News Top Stories

Kaduna bandits kill 323, kidnap 949 in 3 months

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Bandits operating around Kaduna State have at least killed 323 persons and kidnapped 949 others in the last three months. Also, soldiers deployed in the state to combat the wave of banditry have neutralised not less than 64 bandits and arrested several gunrunners within the period under review.

This was made known by the State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, while giving the security situation in the state for the first quarter of 2021. Aruwan said: “The report covers banditry, kidnapping, cattle-rustling, attacks and reprisal attacks.

“The report also include the aerial missions conducted over identified bandit hideouts and locations across the state during which multiple scores of bandits were engaged and neutralised, with their camps destroyed. “Deaths linked to banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals in the first quarter totaled 323 across the state. Of this, 20 were women and 11 were minors.

“Out of the 323 citizens killed, 292 were males. All the 236 of the deaths occurred in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Giwa and Kajuru LGAs. “Birnin Gwari recorded the highest figure of 77 deaths, followed by Chikun with 52, Igabi 45, Giwa 42, and Kajuru 20 deaths in the first quarter. “Southern Kaduna Senatorial District had 68 deaths in total, of which five were women and two below the age of 18. “And the Northern senatorial zone is the least affected with 19 people killed and Zaria has the highest casualty of six. “As earlier highlighted, 64 armed bandits were neutralised during engagements with ground forces. “Multiple scores of bandits were neutralised via about 150 targeted aerial missions conducted by the Nigeria Airforce. These missions were initiated based on credible intelligence of bandit activity and locations of camps, which were targeted and destroyed. “Several gunrunners have been intercepted and arrested with arms and ammunition recovered in the first quarter. 36 AK47 Rifles, 1959 rounds of live ammunition and one rocket propelled grenade were recovered. “Vigorous investigations are ongoing towards dismantling more gun-running networks and block arms routes into the state, as these are central to the perpetuation of violence and armed banditry, through the trade in small arms and light weapons”. Aruwan, however, added that: “The Kaduna State government reiterates its empathy towards individuals and groups who have suffered terrible loss and untold hardship as a result of violence and insecurity, and it resolved to intensify efforts towards enduring peace and security across the State.”

Our Reporters

