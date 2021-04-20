Kaduna: Bandits kill three, as soldiers arrest two bandits’ doctors

Bandits killed at least three people in separate attacks in Kajuru and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attacks occurred in the last 24 hours. Aruwan also disclosed that soldiers arrested two suspected bandits’ doctors.

He said: “Bandits invaded Rafin Roro village in Kajuru Local Government Area. One Barnabas Isa, a resident of the village, was shot dead. “Eleven expended rounds of AK47 ammunition were found at the location.

Security patrols are proceeding with investigations in the general area. “One Suleiman Yunusa was killed by bandits at a settlement near Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area.

“Bandits also killed one Musa Bala on the outskirts of Garu village, Igabi Local Government Area, after rustling an unspecified number of cows belonging to Salmanu Beti, his brother.

“Security operatives gave pursuit and exchanged gunfire with the bandits. One bandit was found wandering in the forest, as the others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The commissioner said two suspects, Ibrahim Bala and Salisu Yusuf, were arrested by the police at Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area, for providing medical services to bandits.

He added: “Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness as he prayed for the repose of the slain citizens and sent condolences to their families.

“The governor commended the Kaduna State Police Command for the arrests in Chikun Local Government Area and urged that thorough investigations be pursued to closure.”

