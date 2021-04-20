Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Bandits kill three, as soldiers arrest two bandits’ doctors

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Bandits killed at least three people in separate attacks in Kajuru and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

 

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attacks occurred in the last 24 hours. Aruwan also disclosed that soldiers arrested two suspected bandits’ doctors.

 

He said: “Bandits invaded Rafin Roro village in Kajuru Local Government Area. One Barnabas Isa, a resident of the village, was shot dead. “Eleven expended rounds of AK47 ammunition were found at the location.

 

Security patrols are proceeding with investigations in the general area. “One Suleiman Yunusa was killed by bandits at a settlement near Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area.

“Bandits also killed one Musa Bala on the outskirts of Garu village, Igabi Local Government Area, after rustling an unspecified number of cows belonging to Salmanu Beti, his brother.

 

“Security operatives gave pursuit and exchanged gunfire with the bandits. One bandit was found wandering in the forest, as the others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

 

The commissioner said two suspects, Ibrahim Bala and Salisu Yusuf, were arrested by the police at Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area, for providing medical services to bandits.

 

He added: “Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness as he prayed for the repose of the slain citizens and sent condolences to their families.

 

“The governor commended the Kaduna State Police Command for the arrests in Chikun Local Government Area and urged that thorough investigations be pursued to closure.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ijaw Nation rejects the re-introduction of Water Resources Bill

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

    The Ijaw Nation on Monday rejected the re-introduction of the Water Resources Bill in its present form, without it being open to public hearing, wide consultation and the fundamental concerns of ownership control. This was the resolution of a body known as the Ijaw Nation Development Group (INDG) in collaboration with other Ijaw […]
Metro & Crime

Welder stabs carpenter to death for interrupting sex romp

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Tragedy struck Sunday night at a popular drinking spot in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, when a welder, Murtala Dare, allegedly stabbed a father of two, Lukeman Kabiru, to death for interrupting a sex rump he was having with a call girl The incident happened at a makeshift shop being operated by Dare along Lord […]
Metro & Crime

Police officer raiding illegal cockfight gets killed by rooster

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Philippine police officer has been killed by a rooster during a raid on an illegal cockfight in the province of Northern Samar. Lieutenant Christine Bolok was struck by the rooster’s gaff – a razor-sharp steel blade which is typically attached to the leg of fighting roosters, reports the BBC. The blade cut […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica