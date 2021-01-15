Kaduna: Bandits kill two, abduct nursing mothers, babies, others

Gunmen have again killed two people at Chikaji village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The bandits also abducted at least 18 people, among them four nursing mothers and their babies. The killings took place at Chikaji village, while the abduction occurred on Wednesday at Mando in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The state government said it “received reports of a double homicide following an attempt- ed kidnap at Chikaji village in Igabi Local Government Area”. “Bandits invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yunusa Gambo, a farmer in the village, and attempted to kidnap him, along with one Mallam Surajo.

The duo attempted to flee but were shot by the bandits,” it added. However, in Birnin Gwari, the bandits, armed with AK 47 rifles, invaded the community in a commando style, while searching for foodstuffs. They were also said to have moved from house to house unchallenged and carrying the occupants with them. The Brinin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) confirmed the attacks in a state-ment. The BEPU, Chairman, Salisu Haruna, said in a statement that the bandits stole valuables worth millions of naira despite the proximity of a military base to the community.

He said: “After relative calm on Birnin-Gwari-Funtua Road because of the sustained onslaught by security forces, we regret to inform the general public of an attack at Mando village, a distance of five kilometres from Birnin-Gwari town.

“In the latest incident, bandits attacked Mando shortly after midnight, about 1.30am, and abducted 18 people, including four nursing mothers. “The bandits did a house-to house search for grains, other food items and property whose value is yet to be quantified.

“The 18 people abducted include four nursing mothers with their babies and 10 able-bodied men. “We are calling on the security personnel, particularly the Air Force Field Base Birnin- Gwari, that is just three kilometres to Mando, and the government, to be more proactive in protecting lives and property. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, was yet to react to the attack. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday said in statement that the abduction of Kano traders was not on the Kaduna- Abuja Road.

He said: “The state government wishes to issue clarification on a report emerging across several blogs and websites, alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State were kidnapped on the Kaduna- Abuja Road. “The federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna- Abuja Road, as at this time, have not reported any such incident. “Furthermore, from all checks conducted so far by the Kaduna State government, the alleged kidnapping occurred elsewhere in another state.”

