Kaduna: Bandits kill two, kidnap nine, burn church, houses

Bandits have again killed at least two people and kidnapped nine others in communities in Kaduna State. Many of those kidnapped were women and children. In one of the communities, the bandits also burnt a Catholic church and two other residential homes.

 

The first attack occurred on Saturday night at Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area.

 

However, 14 others kidnapped in the area were rescued from the kidnappers following a quick response by troops deployed in the state to tackle the bandits.

 

The second attack occurred at Kikwari village in Kajuru Local Government Area, where the bandits burnt down a Catholic church and two houses after the residents had run away from their homes.

 

The state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks and thanked the troops for their quick response. He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits on Saturday night in-  vaded Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area.

 

 

“The bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa – who was killed by bandits alongside his son a week earlier. In the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, Sale Musa, and his son, Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead. “The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

 

“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location. They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.

“The governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of the victims.”

 

Aruwan also said in Kajuru Local Government Area, security agencies reported that bandits razed the building of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and two homes in Kikwari.

 

He added: “The locals fled the area on receiving information that some bandits were sighted outside the village. “On getting to the location, the bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses.

 

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai commiserated with the community, and condemned the setting ablaze of the place of  worship and two houses by bandits.

 

“The governor empathised with the church and assured them that the government under his watch would continue to work hard in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

 

“He charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God.

 

“The governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action.”

