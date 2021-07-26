Kaduna bandits renege on deal after payment of N50m ransom, 5 motorcycles

Only 28 out of the 121 abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School in the Maraban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis have been freed after their abductors reneged on the agreement reached for their release.

The students were released late on Saturday night, but were only ferried into the school premises and reunited with their families yesterday.

The President, Kaduna Baptist Conference, owners of the Bethel High school, Rev. Ishaya Jangado, broke the news to parents of the students who had converged in the school premises yesterday.

Reverend Jangado, who addressed the parents who have been gathering in the school premises for daily prayer sessions since the attack took place, said the bandits had agreed to be releasing the remaining students in batches.

He pleaded with those that their children have been released and those yet to see theirs to remain calm, be faithful and continue praying, adding: “The good Lord that started the work would complete it.

“By the grace of God, I have been talking to these people and they told me they will be releasing the children in batches. “They have released the first batch. I am trusting God that very soon again, the others will come. “This good work that the Lord has started,

He will complete it. We never knew we would be here today, but God has proven Himself to be faithful.” Meanwhile, sources close to some of the parents told New Telegraph that all the parents were expecting to be reunited with their children only for their expectations to be cut short.

Even though the school authorities said no ransom was paid, but sources in the state said about N50 million and five motorcycles might have been given to the kidnappers.

The source was, however, quick to add that the money might not have been paid by the school authorities. But speaking while handing over the students to their parents at the school premises, President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji said the bandits promised that the students would be released in batches, adding that the 28 were the first batch.

He explained that: “We just received an anonymous call who told us to go and pick our children in so so place, 28 of them were released. 87 are left with the bandits, six of them had been released earlier.”

Responding to a question on whether ransom was paid to free the students, Rev. Akanji said: “As a group, we don’t believe in ransom payment, but we believe God will bring them back and that is what happened.”

Parent narrates ordeal Narrating his experiences during the last 21 days of his daughter’s stay in captivity, Mr. Danboyi Bege said he almost lost his life, as he was not sure whether his daughter was going to return alive.

He said her daughter Louis was kidnapped the day she was to start her NECO examinations, adding that she celebrated her 16th birthday in the forest. Bege said: “I almost died when my daughter was away.

In fact, I was dead alive because I thought I would never see my daughter again.”

