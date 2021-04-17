Kaduna bandits threaten to marry off female students, kill male ones

The bandits that abducted the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have threatened to marry the female students and kill the male ones. The threat is coming on the heels of the position of the Kaduna State government that it was not ready to negotiate with bandits. Worried by the development, the parents of the abducted students have called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other donor agencies within the country and outside to assist them raise funds for the release of their wards.

The parents made the call while addressing a press conference on Friday in Kaduna. Spokesperson of the parents, Comrade Friday Sani, flanked by other parents, said they have lost hope in government intervening, following the statement made by the Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, that he will not pay ransom to bandits even if his son is kidnapped. The parents also said they have been imprisoned emotionally all these while, and therefore can no longer be afraid of government threats to arrest anyone that negotiates with bandits.

They noted that since the abduction, the Federal Government has not made any statement as to whether they are doing anything to rescue their children or not. “It’s better for us to be arrested because we have been arrested emotionally by the government. “So, we want to let the governor know that we are not afraid of his arrest. If we are in government detention and our children are at home, it is far better for us,” they said Sani added: “We are calling on Nigerians, NGOs, charity organisations and donors to come to our aid in donating to rescue our children.

Like this: Like Loading...