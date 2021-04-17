News Top Stories

Kaduna bandits threaten to marry off female students, kill male ones

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The bandits that abducted the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have threatened to marry the female students and kill the male ones. The threat is coming on the heels of the position of the Kaduna State government that it was not ready to negotiate with bandits. Worried by the development, the parents of the abducted students have called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other donor agencies within the country and outside to assist them raise funds for the release of their wards.

The parents made the call while addressing a press conference on Friday in Kaduna. Spokesperson of the parents, Comrade Friday Sani, flanked by other parents, said they have lost hope in government intervening, following the statement made by the Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, that he will not pay ransom to bandits even if his son is kidnapped. The parents also said they have been imprisoned emotionally all these while, and therefore can no longer be afraid of government threats to arrest anyone that negotiates with bandits.

They noted that since the abduction, the Federal Government has not made any statement as to whether they are doing anything to rescue their children or not. “It’s better for us to be arrested because we have been arrested emotionally by the government. “So, we want to let the governor know that we are not afraid of his arrest. If we are in government detention and our children are at home, it is far better for us,” they said Sani added: “We are calling on Nigerians, NGOs, charity organisations and donors to come to our aid in donating to rescue our children.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

We never arrested Magu – DSS

Posted on Author Reporter

  Department of State Services (DSS) has said it never arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Reports making rounds on Monday indicated that Magu was arrested by the Service earlier in the day. But the DSS in a statement said there was no such arrest. In a […]
News

Christian leaders must remain focus in the midst of insecurity in Nigeria, says Rev. Dr. Maigadi

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Former Deputy Provost of ECWA Theological Seminary Jos (JETS) Rev. Dr. Barje Maigadi has charge Christian leaders to stay focus in the midst of insecurity in the country.   He said the country is in dear need of Christian leaders who have the capacity to provide leadership and remain focus and resilience in a perilous […]
News

N2.4bn allocation: Minister demands accountability from Council helmsmen

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory  (FCT ) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, on Sunday called on the six Area Councils’ Chairmen within the territory to always show transparency on how their statutory allocations were disbursed. The Minister said this when N2.4 billion was disbursed to the councils during the 146th FCT Joint Area Councils Allocation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica