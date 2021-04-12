Sports

Kaduna beats Plateau to grab Handball bronze

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya BENIN CITY Comment(0)

Kaduna State increased its medals on Sunday by winning bronze in the handball event of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin.

 

The Kada girls were in total control of the game from the beginning and it was not surprise as they won 24-17 against a determined Plateau State.

 

Coach Ahmed Chizo commended his team for a sterling performance.

 

“After our semifinal defeat, we vowed to leave Benin with the bronze and we are happy with this which is an improvement compare to the last festival in 2018 where we finished fourth.”

 

Meanwhile, the President of handball federation of Nigeria, Samuel Ocheho, is thrilled with the state of art facilities at Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

 

Speaking at the University of Benin Sports complex, venue of handball event, he said the facilities provided for the games are standard but call on future host of the festival to provide indoor hall for handball.

