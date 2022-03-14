Kaduna begins payment of life insurance

Kaduna State Government has commenced the payment of life insurance package to next-of-kin of staff who died in active service.

Deputy Governor f Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe handed over the cheques to some beneficiaries, under the State Life Group Insurance Sinking Fund in a brief ceremony held at Government House.

According to the deputy governor, the sum of ₦148,397,630 has been approved in respect of 47 beneficiaries. She revealed that, the gesture was part of the reforms and policies put in place by government to ensure that, the families of the deceased workers enjoy the package.

Executive Secretary, Pension Board, Professor Salamatu Isa, said the sinking fund is quite different from pension and she added that, there was a committee managing the fund.

State Head of Service, Hajiya Bari’atu maintained that, the next-of-kin of 47 civil servants who died from 2019 to date received cheques under the group life insurance sinking fund.

