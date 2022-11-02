Kaduna Central: Court Nullifies PDP primary over irregularities, orders fresh polls

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday nullified the primary election conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kaduna Central Senatorial District due to alleged irregularities.

The court also ordered that a fresh primary be conducted by the party within 14 days.

The ruling of Justice Muhammed Umar, the presiding judge, followed a suit filed by one of the senatorial aspirants, Mallam Ibrahim Usman who challenged the primary that produced Lawal Adamu as the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, not satisfied with the outcome of the process, Usman through his lawyer, Samuel Aung, had approached the court and asked the judge to nullify the election on grounds of over-voting and other irregularities.

He therefore asked the party to conduct a fresh primary election where all the six aspirants that initially contested the polls will test their popularity in a free and fair exercise.

In his ruling on the case Justice Umar also dismissed all the preliminary objections raised by the defendant and upheld all the reliefs brought by the plaintiff, and as well, ordered for a fresh primary to be conducted by the PDP in Kaduna Central Senatorial District within 14 days.

