Kaduna Christians more concerned about insecurity than pilgrimage – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has said insecurity in the state has prevented faith- ful from performing the annual pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Chairman of CAN, Rev Joseph Hayab, made the assertion when he hosted the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Pilgrim Welfare Agency, Mallam Yusuf Yakub Arrigarayyu, who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday. Hayab said: “The issue of going to pilgrimage, to us at CAN is not the priority, but our priority is how people can be secured and live peacefully in the state.

“I can’t see a group of Christians that have paid bandits millions of naira to again sponsor themselves to Jerusalem for pilgrimage. It is not about going to Jerusalem but it is about the restoration of peace in the state.” Hayab explained that people think it is well in Kaduna,” but we have just stopped talking about the kidnapping.

You know very well that every day, things are happening. “What we want now is how can we work together to restore peace in Kaduna and stop the pretence and face the reality of what is happening around us.” He lamented that “Offerings that come from churches end up paying bandits as ransoms for the release of their loved ones, with all that is happening, Christians find it very difficult to go to Jerusalem for pilgrimage.”

 

