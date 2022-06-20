Kaduna Church Attack: Terrorists ask village head to mobilise N100m ransom

The community leader of Angwan Fada at Rubu village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who was released by terrorists to go and negotiate for the release of his community members, was asked to mobilise a N100 million ransom.

The terrorists had attacked and abducted 36 worshippers on Sunday from their churches, killing three people and injuring others.

Elisha Mari, a community leader, was released from captivity and asked to go look for N100 million for the release of his people.

Mari, who was one of the kidnapped victims, spoke to journalists on Monday after he was released by his abductors.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the communities on about 30 motorcycles, each carrying two or three gunmen bearing weapons.

Speaking to newsmen when heads of security agencies and Kaduna State Government delegation visited the affected communities on Monday, Mari said the bandits stormed their villages and shot sporadically to create fear before abducting the locals.

The community leader said they rode inside the forest for about two hours before reaching the kidnappers’ den.

“I was freed because I am the traditional leader but they asked me to raise at least N100 million ransom before those still in captivity would be freed,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...