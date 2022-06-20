Kaduna Church Attack: Terrorists release village head to coordinate ransom payment

The abductors of the ward head of Rubu village, Ungwan Aku, in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have freed him allegedly to coordinate the payment of ransoms for others taken captive by the terrorists.

The village head, whose name has not been disclosed, was kidnapped on Sunday alongside other villagers by the terrorists who also attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in the village, killing three worshipers.

The motorbike-riding hoodlums reportedly abducted at least 36 people in Rubu and three other communities – Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama.

New Telegraph learnt that the village head was brought to the community on a motorcycle.

The village head was also said to have disclosed that 34 worshippers are still with the terrorists following the release of an elderly woman and him.

A source from the community said 36 persons were abducted in the two churches.

He said the three people killed had been buried.

