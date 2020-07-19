Kaduna civil servants to resume Monday

The Kaduna State Government has directed all its civil servants to report to work on Monday, July 20, 2020, after over three months at home.

The directive followed the invoking of the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, which quarantined all residents on March 26 and allowed workers to stay at home for the last three months.

A circular issued by the office of the Head of Service stated that different category of workers will work in different days of the week, from 9am to 3pm.

According to the circular which was signed by Ibrahim Jere, Permanent Secretary(Public Service Officer), all Permanent Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Executives of Agencies and Parastatals, as well as Directors will work from Monday to Friday.

The circular further stated that officers on Grade Level 14 and above will work for three days, including Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level 7 to 13 will work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

