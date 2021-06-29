Metro & Crime

Kaduna college student shot dead during fees hike protest

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

A student of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area, was shot dead during a protest in the institution.

 

The students took to their campus to protest the recent hike in school fees announced by the state government.

 

The deceased joined his colleagues to protest the hike in the fees when security operatives attempted to forcibly disperse them. A source said the students came out to protest the increase in school fees in the state-owned institution when they met security operatives outside the college.

 

The source also said the students were protesting when security operatives tried to use force to disperse them, killing a student in the process.

 

Another student was also said to be critically injured and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

 

The Kaduna State government had in April increased the tuition fees of all state-owned tertiary institutions.

 

Despite the outcry which greeted the increment, the state government remained adamant, even when the development had sparked protests by students across the state.

 

But reacting to the incident, the state Police Command accused the students of blocking the highway in contravention of its earlier directive.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

