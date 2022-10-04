News Top Stories

Kaduna community to El-Rufai: We killed terrorists from Sudan, not herders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Development Union (BEPU) has disclosed that the two persons lynched in the area are not herders, but terrorist-mercenaries from Sudan.

 

The Emirate Union which released the Identity Card of one of the persons killed, explained: “Records available to them show that the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorist-mercenaries from the Republic of Sudan, and international criminal syndicates that have been terrorising Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.”

BEPU said the clarification has become necessary following the statement by the Kaduna State Government that those killed were ‘herders’ and the state government had launched an investigation into the matter.

Government, through the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had said the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel, on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry.

The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, even though they had not been found complicit of the allegations.

But in their reaction made available to journalists yesterday in Kaduna, the Birnin-Gwari Emirate said its findings revealed that the alleged lynching occurred after the suspects (the lynched persons) forcefully snatched a motorcycle from a farmer at the outskirts of Birnin-Gwari main town. BEPU Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, said the union is clearly against any form of mob action under any guise, but the lynched persons are not herdsmen, but terroristmercenariesfromtheRepublic of Sudan.

Part of the statement read: “Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union) is saddened with the mob action by aggrieved youths in Birnin- Gwari on Sunday 2nd October, where two alleged ‘herdsmen’ were killed in a cruel and gruesome manner.

“BEPU, a distinct and peaceful union, is clearly against any form of mob action under any guise and is hereby drawing the attention of the citizens not to resort to taking laws in to their hands irrespective of frustration and provocation.

 

“Citizens are urged to always channel their grievances to appropriate authorities and above all continue to devote themselves to prayers for divine intervention in the current insecurity situation.

“Clearly, while the lynching of suspected bandits is highly condemnable, the union observes with deep concern the way the issue has been reported to selectively and deliberately portray Birnin Gwari in bad taste, and targeted to prove a false narrative on the issue to endangerthehelplessinnocent citizens of Birnin-Gwari Local Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos may impose Wharf Landing Fee on barge operators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Authority has reaffirmed commitment to collect levies from barge operators as part of efforts to boost its revenue drive for the state.   The Authority said talks are ongoing with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to include them in the Debit Note in order to  commence fees collection on […]
News

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation that is opposed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to […]
News

Delta rolls out free ICT pack for 450 youths

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Government has rolled out a free Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Hub for the training of 450 youths in the state. The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mathew Itsekiri, while inspecting the centre for the programme in Asaba, the state capital, said the job creation was geared to equip the youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica