Kaduna community to El-Rufai: We killed terrorists from Sudan, not herders

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Development Union (BEPU) has disclosed that the two persons lynched in the area are not herders, but terrorist-mercenaries from Sudan.

The Emirate Union which released the Identity Card of one of the persons killed, explained: “Records available to them show that the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorist-mercenaries from the Republic of Sudan, and international criminal syndicates that have been terrorising Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.”

BEPU said the clarification has become necessary following the statement by the Kaduna State Government that those killed were ‘herders’ and the state government had launched an investigation into the matter.

Government, through the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had said the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel, on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry.

The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, even though they had not been found complicit of the allegations.

But in their reaction made available to journalists yesterday in Kaduna, the Birnin-Gwari Emirate said its findings revealed that the alleged lynching occurred after the suspects (the lynched persons) forcefully snatched a motorcycle from a farmer at the outskirts of Birnin-Gwari main town. BEPU Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, said the union is clearly against any form of mob action under any guise, but the lynched persons are not herdsmen, but terroristmercenariesfromtheRepublic of Sudan.

Part of the statement read: “Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union) is saddened with the mob action by aggrieved youths in Birnin- Gwari on Sunday 2nd October, where two alleged ‘herdsmen’ were killed in a cruel and gruesome manner.

“BEPU, a distinct and peaceful union, is clearly against any form of mob action under any guise and is hereby drawing the attention of the citizens not to resort to taking laws in to their hands irrespective of frustration and provocation.

“Citizens are urged to always channel their grievances to appropriate authorities and above all continue to devote themselves to prayers for divine intervention in the current insecurity situation.

“Clearly, while the lynching of suspected bandits is highly condemnable, the union observes with deep concern the way the issue has been reported to selectively and deliberately portray Birnin Gwari in bad taste, and targeted to prove a false narrative on the issue to endangerthehelplessinnocent citizens of Birnin-Gwari Local Government.

