Kaduna court dismisses El-Zakzaky’s no case submission

A state high court sitting in Kaduna, has ordered the continuation of the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. The move followed the dismissal of an application of no case submission filed by the leader of the Islamic movement.

The IMN leader, who was brought to court yesterday morning amid tight security, had asked the court to quash the Kaduna State government’s case against him and his wife, for lack of evidence to prosecute him. But Justice Gideon Kurada, in his ruling, dismissed the no case submission, adding that it was premature to rule on the application to quash the charges against the defendants in view of the clear provisions of the Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice.

Kurada also noted that such application should be ruled on after the defendants had taken their plea and after hearing on the whole matter had been concluded. Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife were standing trial on an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among others. The charges followed a bloody fracas between the IMN and the military in December 2015 in Zaria.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them in court. The case was, however, adjourned to November 18 and 19, 2020 for continuation of trial and to enable the prosecution counsel present his evidence before the court. Mr. Dari Bayero, who led the prosecution, told journalists after the hearing, that the state had assembled more than 20 witnesses to give evidence in the case. Bayero said personnel of the Nigerian Army and that of the Nigeria Police were among witnesses assembled to give evidence in the case against the defendant. On his part, Abubakar Marshall, counsel to the defendant, who stood in for Falana, also said after the adjournment that his motion on no case submission had been reserved until the end of hearing in the main suit. He said his client had taken a not-guilty-plea and ‘we are waiting for the prosecution to present its witnesses.’

