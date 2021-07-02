News

Kaduna Court to rule on El-Zakzaky’s case July 28

A Kaduna High Court, yesterday, adjourned to July 28 for ruling on the defence counsel’s no-case-submission in the trial of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the case after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants addressed the court on the no case submission.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lead counsel to El-Zakzaky, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the adjournment, prayed the Court to rule in favour of his clients. According to him: “The prosecution and the defence addressed the court on the no-case-submission prayer. “We did indicate last time that even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, we felt that no case had been established to warrant our clients being in court.

In other words, we addressed the court that there is nothing to defend. “The court took our addresses and adjourned to July 28 for ruling on the no-case-submission.” Mr Dari Bayero, lead Counsel in the trial of El- Zakzaky had, at the close of their submission on March 31, prayed the Court to sentence the defendants.

Bayero had asked the court to overrule the defence, and sentence Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat as provided by law. He said: “We are satisfied with the way the case has gone so far, we have presented 15 witnesses, including Army Generals, who are key actors and players that led to the filing of the case against the IMN leader. “One of our prayers is that the court should overrule the no-case-submission, overrule the defence, convict the defendants accordingly, and pass the necessary sentence as provided for in the law.”

