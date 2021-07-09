News

Kaduna CP demands joint operation to root out bandits from Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, yesterday told the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, that the state command has identified bandits camp across the state and needs at least a one month joint operation with other sister agencies to root out the bandits, The CP, who made this disclosure during an Official visit to the command by the IGP, also stated that there are 5,122 institutions of leaning in Kaduna State and called on the IGP to assist them with men and equipment to man them. Muri said: “Since the command has the coordinates of all the Bandits’ Camps and Maps; also since reconnaissance has been conducted on the camps, it is humbly recommended that there should be joint operation for at least one month by all the security agencies in the state especially the Air Force and the Land Army for both aerial and boots on the ground with a view to dislodging, destroying and neutralising the bandits in all the nooks and crannies of the forests in the state.

