Kaduna CP demands joint operation to root out bandits from Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, yesterday told the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, that the state command has identified bandits camp across the state and needs at least a one month joint operation with other sister agencies to root out the bandits, The CP, who made this disclosure during an Official visit to the command by the IGP, also stated that there are 5,122 institutions of leaning in Kaduna State and called on the IGP to assist them with men and equipment to man them. Muri said: “Since the command has the coordinates of all the Bandits’ Camps and Maps; also since reconnaissance has been conducted on the camps, it is humbly recommended that there should be joint operation for at least one month by all the security agencies in the state especially the Air Force and the Land Army for both aerial and boots on the ground with a view to dislodging, destroying and neutralising the bandits in all the nooks and crannies of the forests in the state.
Delta LG polls: Fresh crisis rocks APC, PDP
Fresh crisis has hit the Delta State chapters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the imposition of candidates in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state. While APC in Aniocha South Local Government Area had suspended the state leader, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, over alleged imposition of […]
Report: Stabbing in Canada leaves two dead
At least two people have reportedly been stabbed to death in the Canadian city of Quebec. Officers told people to stay indoors as they hunted a suspect “dressed in medieval clothes” who reportedly attacked “multiple victims” with a bladed weapon, reports the BBC. An individual has since been arrested, local media report. So far officials […]
Opium usage can lead to deaths –Study
Researchers in Iran said the largest study on opium use and outcomes after bypass surgery has found that — in contrast to widely held beliefs — it is linked with more deaths and heart attacks. The result of the research is published in the ‘European Journal of Preventive Cardiology,’ a journal of the European […]
