Kaduna crisis: 18 killed in three days

At least 18 people, among them children, were killed in three days in Kaduna. The killings, which the state government blamed on gunmen attack and reprisal, occurred on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The state government yesterday disclosed that more security operatives had been deployed to the flashpoints of the crisis to curb further spread of the killings. Trouble started on Thursday night when gunmen invaded the Gora Gan community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the southern part of the state.

The attack left seven people dead, while 13 houses and two shops were also burnt. On Friday, another seven people were killed and houses were also burnt in what the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said was a reprisal following the earlier killing of residents.

The Friday attack occurred at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages of Kauru Local Government Area, and Ningi village of Lere Local Government Area. On Saturday night another set of four people were killed unending killing forced the government to send more troops to the trouble spots as the state Governor, Nasir el- Rufai, also called on the people to always recourse to the law enforcement instead of taking the law into their hands.

“Military and police authorities have informed the Kaduna State gove r nment that four persons have been killed in further reprisal in Zangon- Kataf Local Gover nment Area at night on Saturday, 19th December 2020.

“An update from the military received on Sunday morning informed the government that following clearance operations at Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba and Ungwan Makama of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, three more corpses were recovered, two of which have been identified.

“The military also reported that one citizen was killed in Apimbu village of the same local government. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kambai Yohanna.

“The military confirmed that two houses were burnt in the Apimbu attack. In the meantime, troops of the Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas,” Aruwan said.

The commissioner added that el-Rufai reiterated the need for aggrieved individuals and groups to seek recourse to the law instead of resorting to illegal and violent methods of settling grievances.

The governor, he said, commended security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, community leaders and other critical stakeholders who remained committed to the peace building efforts of the government, despite the challenging situation.

He expressed appreciation to the military and police high commands for the deployment of more personnel in the two local government areas, to enhance security.

Like this: Like Loading...