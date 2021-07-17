Kaduna crisis reflect foundational flaws Lugard left as Nigeria’s legacy –Rev Ladi Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson, a cleric, security expert and strategist thinker, who has been involved in different capacities in resolving the problem of insurgency and the rising security challenges in the country, spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the festering insecurity in Kaduna State.

Why has Kaduna slid into such violent security crisis?

Whether the Nigerian would want to admit it or not, it is a simple truth that Kaduna has always been the timepiece that can be read to project the future of Nigeria. When Lord Frederick Lugard sailed up the River Kaduna with a contingent of the West African Frontier Force in the month of April 1900 in search of a location to set up rule in Northern Nigeria, at least 95% of the future of Nigeria was aboard his boat. Armed with a divide-and-rule programme, this dubious servant of imperialism was well prepared for what lay ahead. The Nigerian Army and all other armed forces were at that time a pregnancy inside the West African Frontier Force (WAFF). The recruitment formulae of Lugard was to determine the colours and future of the Nigerian Army just as his preferences and policies of brutalisation, subjugation and double speak are as alive in Nigeria today as they were on the boat that sailed up River Kaduna. Hidden underneath the veneer of our sham democracy, the Indirect Rule strategy of Lugard is still stoking the fires of strife, division and oppression in Kaduna as it did then before spreading it all over Nigeria. There are many other devices that Lugard buried in the soil of Kaduna that have produced the trees and fruits whose foliage are casting a dark shadow over our nation in the present day.

Why is this so?

Bishop Tugwell and Frederick Lugard arrived in Zazzau about the same time but their missions were different. Tugwell’s team was well received by the Emir of Zazzau and they came unarmed with a message of peace and tolerance while the heavily armed Lugardians had been charged to establish British rule over the territories on the Queen’s behalf over the designated Fulani emirates and seven Habe kingdoms. Lugard executed his mandate speedily and installed religious intolerance as a standard policy to govern the newly introduced identity of the northerners. Yes, it was Lugard who baptised the Northerners as Northerners to expunge whatever identities that obtained before. The hunting down, enslavement and oppression of the people of Southern Kaduna are rooted in the Lugardian projection and the crime they committed in those ancient days was to embrace the principles of religious liberties. I have taken time to establish the prophetic dimension of the Kaduna experience because the greater proportion of the problems assailing Kaduna State citizens are premised on the foundational cracks and flaws that Lugard left as a legacy for Nigeria.

Are you saying the wide division created by Lugard has given room for religious and other elements to dig in?

Lugard never foresaw the injection of a highly intelligent global resurgence of Islamist religious terrorism into the Nigerian narrative but this is where we are now and the strategic importance of Kaduna is again being exploited by the local face of that global menace. The intelligentsias behind ISWAP understand the Kaduna situation and are manipulating all t h e ancient and modern divides for advantage. In this tragic twist, the city that used to be called “small London” has now been reduced to the kidnap capital of Africa. The truth is that things were never at ease in Kaduna. The early Northernisation agenda of pre-independence had scarred the unity of the lovely city even though a gloss or veneer of prosperity was upheld for a few decades partly because of the esprit-de-corps of the military and mafia that made Kaduna its home. By and by that padding was eroded as politics returned and the old cleavages resurfaced. Most Nigerians don’t know that Kaduna city has been divided along religious lines for many years, with Christians living on one side and Muslims on the other side of an imaginary line.

At what point would you say this division, particularly the religious cleavages crept unnoticed into other parts of the North that we are now seeing their manifestations?

This residential division along religious lines has been achieved quietly in many Northern states long before the virulent Boko Haram made their appearance. The cycle of violence and killing of Christians across the Northern belt has been on for dec a d e s until the s l o w a n d patient intelligence behind t h a t s l o w strategy was uprooted by the coming of the global terror hydra. The clever old machinery was not without complicity in the government circles but the new threat has scaled things up massively. Unfortunately Nigerians, even though we are touted as Africa’s brightest, are still reckoned as an emotive, intuitive, and unscientific people who are incapable of critical thought. As far back as the colonial years the establishment had entertained the possibility of a global invasion when a civil servant from our neighbouring Francophone country wrote the Mangin Papers on an Islamic religious uprising.

But how do we then get out of this quagmire?

This present global challenge tearing Kaduna apart is far more sophisticated than anything they imagined. The world does not believe that we have the intelligence to decode the new threat since we never were able to untie the Lugardian knots that shaped our destiny. The rescue of both Nigeria and Kaduna will require not just good but exceptional leadership skills and we are yet to witness that upgrade. The Kaduna State situation is particularly sad because our hopes were raised when the diminutive but brilliant quantity surveyor was elected as the governor. With his global exposure and many friendships across the Niger we all believed that Kaduna State was in good hands. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case thus far. No sane person will doubt that the chief executive officer of Kaduna State has the brilliance to steer us towards peace and safety but does a reality check paint a bridge builder? As long as the dynamics of leadership remains the same, there is little hope for Kaduna. In fact, the escalations and progressions point towards an audacious terror explosion that will shake the entire world. In the decades ahead, Kaduna State will be a case study in the clinical use of terrorism as a potent force of national disruption.

