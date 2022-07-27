Kaduna declares 3-day holiday for voter registration

The Kaduna State government has announced a 3-day public holiday for workers on its payroll to allow them to partake in the voter registration exercise.

A statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i on Media and Communication, indicated that 27th to 29th July, 2022 are work-free days to enable more citizens to register to participate in next year’s general election.

The statement urged all eligible residents to seize the window to register and therefore be in a position to exercise their rights to vote during elections.

The statement further requested all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter’s registration on July 31, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...