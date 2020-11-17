Kaduna: Driver, passenger killed in kidnappers, troops’ shootout

Security agencies didn’t abandon Kaduna-Abuja highway -Govt

Two men, a driver and a passenger, were killed when bandits attacked travellers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. However, troops deplored in the area have rescued nine people kidnapped by the bandits.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that troops carrying out internal security operations “rescued nine persons kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Road on Sunday”.

Aruwan said government “received operational feedback from the Defence Headquarters’ Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) following Sunday’s incident and inquiries from citizens on the development”.

He said: “Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on a routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, received a distress call about 4pm, of bandits blocking the main highway.

The bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt. “On getting to the location, the bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus with registration number Kaduna MKA 151.

“The troops immediately mobilised and engaged the bandits in a fire fight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later re-joined their colleagues after their rescue and a head count. “Regrettably, the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.

“The Kaduna State government sends its condolences to their families and prays for God to grant them eternal rest. “Following this summary from the military, the government assures citizens and commuters plying the route that any emerging developments regarding the unfortunate incident will be communicated.

“The government also assures citizens of Kaduna State that it will continue to work hard, in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve the security of the highway.

It is also working with the governments of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano states, as well as the Military, Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and relevant stakeholders on enhancing the security situation in the region.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government yesterday denied speculations that security operatives have abandoned the Kaduna-Abuja highway and left travellers to their fate.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Aruwan, said government had taken note of the complaints by a citizen who said five of his relatives were kidnapped and would take prompt action in that direction. He said: “The government has also received feedback from a citizen who listed five relations as being kidnapped, details of which have been submitted for immediate security action.

“As at this moment, the Doka General Hospital, Military, Police and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have separately confirmed that two persons lost their lives, contrary to the reports being circulated which claim that almost a score were killed.”

The commissioner said government was “open for inquiries and feedback from all and sundry, including the media for sound documentation and resolution. “Furthermore, while not holding brief for security agencies, the Kaduna State government wishes to strongly debunk the reports that the Military and other security operatives have abandoned the route.

“To uphold such a narrative would amount to a denial of the huge sacrifices being made by security personnel, with several paying the supreme price while patrolling the route.

“There is indeed presence of troops at strategic locations on the route, comprising Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), a response of the Defence Headquarters with both ground and air components, having operational headquarters (with a functional helipad) at Kateri town.

“There is also a team from the Inspector General of Police (Operation Puff Adder) with two outfits (Special Tactical Squad and Intelligence Response Team) complementing operations with technical support.

“Despite the setback of yesterday (Sunday), Kaduna State government will continue to support and encourage security operatives on the frontlines as they work to protect citizens and their right to live and travel in peace.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, appreciates the security personnel who have continued to show deep patriotism and uncommon bravery in tackling security challenges in the state.

“Malam Nasir el-Rufai also commends communities and critical stakeholders that have been supportive in this challenging time.”

