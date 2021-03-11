Kaduna govt: 937 killed by bandits, 1,972 kidnapped in 2020

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, yesterday warned that the food security of Nigerians is seriously at risk following the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the country. El-Rufai said such banditry and kidnapping had driven farmers from their land and shaken the confidence of the people.

The governor spoke after he received the state’s 2020 Annual Security Report from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs at the Government House yesterday. The report presented to the governor by the state commissioner in charge of the ministry, Hon. Samuel Aruwan, indicated that at least 937 persons were killed, 1,972 others kidnapped and 7,195 cattle were rustled between January and December, 2020. However, Governor El- Rufai, who spoke on; “Cooperation and Consensus vital to securing our people,” said the statistics “are official and recorded statistics, and it is quite possible that more unreported crimes may have been committed in the state.” The governor, who vowed that the state would never negotiate with criminals, added that the bandits had challenged the sovereignty of the nation and must be wiped out.

He said: “Banditry has severely impacted the rural economy and shaken the confidence of our citizens. It has driven farmers from their land, putting food security at risk, displaced communities, stolen property and deprived people of their right to life. We must put a stop to these criminal acts and enable our people to live their lives in peace and safety.

This is a most urgent task. “Our position in Kaduna State has been clear, unequivocal and consistent. Bandits, cattle rustlers and armed militias, must be degraded and decimated to a state of unconditional submission to constituted authority.

“We will neither negotiate with criminals of any description nor support any grant of amnesty. Criminal gangs, bandits, insurgents and ethno-religious militias made a conscious choice to challenge Nigeria’s sovereignty and menace our citizens. These criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation. “I am assured by the recent directive given to the federal security agencies to wipe out such gun-wielding criminals by the President. I am further encouraged by the stance of the Federal Government in my periodic interactions with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, that there is near unanimity and broad consensus on the part of the national and sub-national political leadership – the president and the state governors – on this course of action. “We therefore need to further empower the security sector to defeat the criminals, including providing additional funds, the armament technology and the required personnel.

