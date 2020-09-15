Kaduna govt appoints NSML consultants for 2020 Marathon race

Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency has been appointed as official consultants for the Kaduna Marathon. T

he Kaduna Marathon, an event also tagged “Kaduna Runs” is slated for November will attract leading international marathon runners in a bid to strengthen the state’s position as a foremost sporting venue that has produced many world-class athletes in Nigeria.

Jimi Lawal, the Chairman of the Marathon steering c o m – mittee while announcing this during the stakeholders meeting at the weekend said: “We have engaged NSML, an organisation who has organised marathons and road races of international repute.”

He expressed confidence that engaging NSML as consultants for the Kaduna Marathon will ensure that the marathon is a success.

The stakeholders meeting which was held at the Kaduna State Government House was attended by major stakeholders involved in the planning and execution of the Kaduna Marathon. Ministries, Educational Institutions and security agencies across the state were well represented.

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Chief Executive Officer of NSML said “We are delighted to be part of the Kaduna Marathon, kudos to the steering committee for conceptualising this illustrious event, we are bringing our full force and expertise to execute the Kaduna Marathon and ensure that it is a resounding success.

