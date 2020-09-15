Sports

Kaduna govt appoints NSML consultants for 2020 Marathon race

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency has been appointed as official consultants for the Kaduna Marathon. T

 

he Kaduna Marathon, an event also tagged “Kaduna Runs” is slated for November will attract leading international marathon runners in a bid to strengthen the state’s position as a foremost sporting venue that has produced many world-class athletes in Nigeria.

 

Jimi Lawal, the Chairman of the Marathon steering c o m – mittee while announcing this during the stakeholders meeting at the weekend said: “We have engaged NSML, an organisation who has organised marathons and road races of international repute.”

 

He expressed confidence that engaging NSML as consultants for the Kaduna Marathon will ensure that the marathon is a success.

 

The stakeholders meeting which was held at the Kaduna State Government House was attended by major stakeholders involved in the planning and execution of the Kaduna Marathon. Ministries, Educational Institutions and security agencies across the state were well represented.

 

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Chief Executive Officer of NSML said “We are delighted to be part of the Kaduna Marathon, kudos to the steering committee for conceptualising this illustrious event, we are bringing our full force and expertise to execute the Kaduna Marathon and ensure that it is a resounding success.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

United, Wolves discover possible Europa League foes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United now know the pathway to glory in the 2019/20 Europa League, following UEFA’s quarter-final and semi-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland. The Reds still have to complete the job against LASK at Old Trafford in the round of 16 but, with a healthy 5-0 advantage from the first game in Linz, we can […]
Sports

EPL: Maupay stuns Arsenal with late Brighton winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

N eal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added time as relegation-threatened Brighton clinched a huge win over Arsenal, who once again lost a key player to injury. The French striker showed coolness and class to slot in his ninth and most important goal of the season, give Albion their first league win of […]
Sports

Inter eye permanent deal for Alexis Sanchez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan have decided to push ahead to try to buy Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United. According to calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri have been impressed with the Chilean’s recent performances and have decided to try to secure his services after his loan expires on 2nd August. ‘The Chilean striker has convinced everyone,’ the outlet claims. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: