Kaduna govt asks court to sentence El-Zakzaky, wife

The lead counsel to the Kaduna State Government in the trial of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat, Dari Bayero, yesterday prayed the state High Court to overrule the defence and sentence the defendants as provided by law. Bayero who is also the Director, Kaduna State Public Prosecution, while speaking with newsmen shortly after Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the case to May 25 for further hearing, said the state government had closed its case after presenting 15th witness in the trial.

According to him, the witnesses presented by the state includes army Generals and those who had knowledge of what actually happened, asking the court to overrule the no case submission of the defendants. His words, “Our last witness has testified and the state has closed its case. We are satisfied with the case so far.

“We have presented 15 witnesses, including Army Generals who are key actors and players that led to the filing of the case against the IMN leader. “As far as the state is concerned, it has tendered all the exhibits and witnesses have come before the court and tendered evidence against the defendants. “One of our prayers is that the court should overrule the No-Case-Submission of the defence and convict the defendants accordingly and pass the necessary sentence as provided for in the law”.

This is as counsel to Sheikh El-Zakzaky, Mashall Abubakar who stood in for Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told reporters that his team would open its defence in the case at the adjourned date. Abubakar said they would file and enter a nocase- submission before the court. He also said the defence had earlier prayed the court to quash the charge, “So far and as the defence is concerned, the 15 prosecution witnesses did not establish any case against his clients.” The Kaduna State Government had charged Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others, a charge they pleaded not guilty to.

