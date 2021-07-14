News Top Stories

Kaduna govt: Bandits now collect taxes from farmers

The Kaduna State Government yesterday raised the alarm that bandits are now collecting levies from farmers before allowing them into their farms in the state. The government also disclosed that because of this development, many farmers have abandoned their crops, saying if care is not taken there will be food crisis across the country.

According to the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan while giving the second quarter security report between April and June, noted that 222 persons were killed and 774 were kidnapped within the period under review. The commissioner said: “Banditry has hampered farming activities in the frontline areas of the State. Bandits attack and abduct farmers working on (or on their way to) their fields.

Several farmers have similarly been killed. Furthermore, bandits have begun to extract protection levies from some communities in return for permission to cultivate their fields.” He also said: “Many farmers in these areas, fearing for their lives and safety, have abandoned their fields altogether. This has already begun to affect crop yields, and the threat of food insecurity looms large. “The most affected communities are in the frontline local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Chikun, Kauru, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko, Zangon Kataf, Jema’a and Sanga.”

