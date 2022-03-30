Kaduna govt confirms 8 dead, 26 injured

The Kaduna State Government yesterday said it had received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday night. According to the documents received, “398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.”

However, the passenger manifest does not include the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) staff and security officials who were on board.” Among those that were said to have been killed by the bandits during the attack were, a doctor identified as Megafu Chinelo, Farida Sule Mohammed, a 29-year-old daughter of the National Organizing Secretary, of the PRP, Mallam Sule Mohammed, among others. Also missing is Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Kabir Muhammad Adamu, among others. Confirming this, Mr. Samuel Aruwan the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs also said, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

