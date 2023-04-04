Education Investigation Letters News

Kaduna Govt Confirms Abduction Of 10 Students In Kachia

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has confirmed the abduction of no fewer than 10 students in the Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, said it had received preliminary reports from security agencies regarding the development.

According to Aruwan, the students of the Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday, April 3.

The statement reads, “Kaduna State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA”.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere”

It concluded by saying “The government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received,”.

