Kaduna govt: Consuming looted drugs, grains might lead to death

Kaduna State government yesterday warned residents of the state that the grains carted away from a warehouse in the Kakuri area of the state capital have “been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.”

 

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said that some of the drugs looted from the warehouse of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were “expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

 

Persons who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.” This was as the state government said it had put in place measures to apprehend those behind the criminal acts and called on residents to come forward with information on either the looters or where their loots were kept.

 

Part of the statement said: “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has updated the Kaduna State government about the items looted yesterday from their warehouse in the Narayi area of Chikun Local Government

