Kaduna govt denies reports of helicopters supplying arms to criminals

The Kaduna State Government on Friday denied reports that helicopters were supplying arms and ammunitions to criminal elements in the state. A statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan read, “the attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages, alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria local government area on the night of Wednesday 6th January 2021.”
Related Articles
Makinde urges FG to site gemstone market in Oyo
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Federal Government to site the hub of the nation’s gemstone market in the state in order to boost the mining industry in Nigeria. The governor, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, at the Government House, Agodi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rape: Women group writes NASS, urges death sentence for rapists
A female pressure group, Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Development Network, has written the leadership of the National Assembly on the need for the lawmakers to address the incessant rape cases in the country, while advocating death penalties for offenders. The body, led by its Global Convener, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, had in a letter titled, ‘Enough […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why we didn’t celebrate Oshiomhole’s sack, by Ondo Govt
Ondo State Government yesterday described as mischievous a report making the rounds that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state jubilate over the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman by the Court of Appeal. Instead, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo during a press briefing emphasized that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)