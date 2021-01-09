Kaduna govt denies reports of helicopters supplying arms to criminals

The Kaduna State Government on Friday denied reports that helicopters were supplying arms and ammunitions to criminal elements in the state. A statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan read, “the attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages, alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria local government area on the night of Wednesday 6th January 2021.”

