Kaduna govt hands over 5 of 39 abducted Afaka students to parents

Following the recovery of five students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, the state government yesterday handed them over to their parents. This is as government said they have undergone thorough medical checks, preliminary psychological evaluation and certified physically and mentally stable.

The state’s Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, gave the names of the students as; Francis Paul, Maryam Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Amina Yusuf and Obadiah Habakkuk. The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development and State Emergency Management Agency to offer direct support with the management of the students. He said: “These students have undergone thorough medical checks and preliminary psychological evaluation at a Military facility, and have been certified physically and mentally stable.

However, there is of course the need for post-trauma evaluation. “Upon their retrieval, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, immediately directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development to offer direct support with the management of the students.”

