Kaduna govt: Increase in tuition fees necessary to keep university

The Kaduna State government yesterday said the only way to keep the state university in operation was to increase tuition fees in the institution. Speaking through the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the government said the increment in tuition fees at the Kaduna State University (KASU) was painful, but necessary because “it is the only way that the institution can stay afloat”.

Balarabe stated this in a statement from the Government House made available to newsmen when the representatives of the students met with senior government officials over the hike in tuition fees. She said: “We understand the pain, we are also pained, but sometimes, some decisions are taken for the betterment of the generality of the people.’’ She explained that the fee hike was to enable KASU to be a top ranking university and ‘’we want you to be proud that you went to one of the best schools. We want Kaduna State students to hold their heads high wherever they might be and be proud to represent Kaduna.’’

