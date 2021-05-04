News

Kaduna govt justifies monthly wage bill, workers sack

Baba Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that 93.55 per cent of its N4.49billion total March 2021 wage bill, was paid to the state civil servants and 31,064 of them earned salaries amounting to N3.13bn.

 

This is as the government also said 337 political appointees in the state only got N259 million. Government also said payment for pensions and KDSG contributions to the salaries of primary healthcare workers added another N1.1billion to the wage bill, adding that these bills do not include the wages of local government employees.

 

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, revealed these facts to debunk claims that the salaries of political appointees gulp a large chunk of the personnel cost of the state.

 

Adekeye said: “The state government’s total wage bill in March 2021 was N4.498billion. That month, the direct salary bill was N3.39billion, as the 31,064 state civil servants earned N3.13billion, while the 337 political appointees were paid N259.17 million.

 

“Other components of the monthly wage bill were: payments of N478.8million to pensioners on defined benefits, N253.72million as the state government’s 40 per cent contribution to the salaries of primary healthcare workers, N197.4million as eight per cent pension contribution and N173.3million for the five per cent retirement benefit bond

