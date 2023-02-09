Kaduna govt lauds Supreme Court ruling over naira redesign

The Kaduna State government has commended the Supreme Court over its ruling to extend the use of the old naira notes beyond the “ill-considered CBN deadline of 10 February, 2023.” Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the millions of residents of the state welcome the ruling and thanked “the justices for their decision and appeal to the federal authorities to treat the ruling as an opportunity to relieve human suffering.”

Governor Nasir El- Rufai in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, recalled that the “Governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states were compelled to approach the Supreme Court to mitigate the needless stress impose on ordinary people and their livelihoods by the ill-timed, incompetent planning and execution of an overnight cashless policy.

Thegovernor’saideargued that CBN advanced no emergency justification for what he described as “this callous decisiontodenypeopleaccess to their deposited cash.” Adekeye said: “We have engaged extensively with the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria. This has included furnishing evidence-based demonstration of the threat to public welfare and economic activities by this myopic policy.”

