Kaduna govt, Police warn against large gatherings

Kaduna State Government yesterday warned that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is already in the country and the Delta variant of the virus is responsible for rising infections, hospitalisations, and deaths in some parts of Africa and Nigeria. A statement signed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, noted that the “situation has put Kaduna, FCT, Kano, Oyo,Rivers and Plateau states on red alert. Balarabe, who chairs the state’s Task Force on COVID- 19, also called on ‘’Traditional and Religious leaders as well as all residents of the state to be more proactive in safeguarding their own health, that of their families and by extension, overall health of the public.” Similarly, the Kaduna State Police Command has disclosed that measures are in place to curb any break down of law and order, especially during the Sallah period.

