Kaduna govt, Police warn against large gatherings

Kaduna State Government yesterday warned that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is already in the country and the Delta variant of the virus is responsible for rising infections, hospitalisations, and deaths in some parts of Africa and Nigeria. A statement signed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, noted that the “situation has put Kaduna, FCT, Kano, Oyo,Rivers and Plateau states on red alert. Balarabe, who chairs the state’s Task Force on COVID- 19, also called on ‘’Traditional and Religious leaders as well as all residents of the state to be more proactive in safeguarding their own health, that of their families and by extension, overall health of the public.” Similarly, the Kaduna State Police Command has disclosed that measures are in place to curb any break down of law and order, especially during the Sallah period.

News

Mental health: Commissioner urges women to seek help

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that women are protected from the negative effects of violence against them in society. Dada promised that the state would not relent in its efforts to put in place policies and programmes aimed at […]
News

Ohanaeze tackles Buratai over threat to declare emergency rule in S’East

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday condemned an alleged threat by Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burarai to declare a state of emergency in South-East should the governors refuse to prevent attack and killing of security personnel by unknown gunmen. Acting National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, in a […]
News

Oyetola signs 2021 Appropriation Bill into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law. The budget size is about N109 billion. This is just as he said Year 2021 would witness a new phase of massive transformation that would take the state to higher levels. He said the budget would offer greater hope of job […]

