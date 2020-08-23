Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGs

…as STF commander urges residents to sheath swords

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said that it had relaxed curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of the state. Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that security agencies had advised the state government about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf LGA.

However, the security assessments also acknowledged that there were promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs.

“Curfew hours will now be from 6.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., effective from today (Saturday, Aug. 22).”

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has urged residents of Southern Kaduna to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

Okonkwo gave the advice at the Atyap Peace and Reconciliation Summit organised to foster peaceful coexistence among residents of the Chiefdom on Saturday in Zangon Kataf.

