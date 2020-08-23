News

Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGs

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

…as STF commander urges residents to sheath swords

 

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said that it had relaxed curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of the state. Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

 

Aruwan said that security agencies had advised the state government about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf LGA.

 

However, the security assessments also acknowledged that there were promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

 

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs.

 

“Curfew hours will now be from 6.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., effective from today (Saturday, Aug. 22).”

 

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has urged residents of Southern Kaduna to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

 

Okonkwo gave the advice at the Atyap Peace and Reconciliation Summit organised to foster peaceful coexistence among residents of the Chiefdom on Saturday in Zangon Kataf.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why we’ll present Umahi for presidency in 2023, by Ebonyi PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it would present Governor Dave Umahi for number one exalted position in the country in 2023 general election after completing his two tenures in office. The party described Umahi as alternative to economic quagmire, political issues and the problem Nigeria was currently undergoing. Chairman […]
News

Who is Afraid of Sadiya Farooq?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I have watched in absolute disbelief the series of coordinated attacks on the personality of the Honourable minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. At some point, I got confused and wondered what her sins were and whether it was worth the scathing attacks on her person. First and foremost, I must add […]
News

Buhari approves appointment of NDPHC MD, Executive Directors

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande on Thursday, the President also approved the appointment of Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: