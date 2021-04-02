News

Kaduna govt urges compliance with Covid-19 protocols

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Government has urged residents to maintain compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the Easter holidays and beyond, despite the drastic reduction in the rate of coronavirus infections across the state. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, yesterday, noted that: “The Kaduna State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has reviewed the COVID-19 status of the state and welcomes the declining rate of infections being recorded of recent.” Baloni commended, “citizens for their role in helping to reduce infection rates in recent days and urged them to continue to observe the necessary precautions, including avoiding non-essential travel, wearing facemasks in public, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.” The commissioner also extended the taskforce’s commendation to the “citizens for their sacrifices over the past year as part of the efforts to contain the virus, minimise infections and fatalities and enable the safe pursuit of livelihoods.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PC, PDP bicker over roles, defections

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ,Onyekachi Eze

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a verbal war over recent defections from the latter to the former and what should be considered the proper roles of an opposition political party. The ruling party, which fired the first salvo, accused the PDP of not providing the necessary […]
News Top Stories

I’m happy military killed Gana –Elder brother

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Mr. Terkula Akwaza, elder brother of Terwase Akwaza (aka Gana), has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT). It will be recalled that Gana was shot dead by soldiers while heading to the Benue State Government House, after he was offered amnesty by the government. He was […]
News Top Stories

CJN tasks judges on delay in justice delivery

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…says N110bn judiciary budget inadequate   Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad yesterday tasked judges of lower courts on the need for a fast and prompt justice delivery system.   The CJN, who spoke at the virtual opening of the 2020 All Nigeria Judges’ Conference for judges of lower courts, at the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica