Kaduna govt urges compliance with Covid-19 protocols

The Kaduna State Government has urged residents to maintain compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the Easter holidays and beyond, despite the drastic reduction in the rate of coronavirus infections across the state. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, yesterday, noted that: “The Kaduna State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has reviewed the COVID-19 status of the state and welcomes the declining rate of infections being recorded of recent.” Baloni commended, “citizens for their role in helping to reduce infection rates in recent days and urged them to continue to observe the necessary precautions, including avoiding non-essential travel, wearing facemasks in public, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.” The commissioner also extended the taskforce’s commendation to the “citizens for their sacrifices over the past year as part of the efforts to contain the virus, minimise infections and fatalities and enable the safe pursuit of livelihoods.’’

