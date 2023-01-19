Kaduna Guber: Ashiru vows to reduce fees in Kaduna tertiary institutions

The Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has assured students across the state that he is going to reduce the fees in state-owned tertiary institutions. Ashiru made the promise yesterday while taking part in a gubernatorial debate organised by the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in Kaduna. Others that participated in the debate were the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Sule Hunkuyi. According to a statement by Reuben Buhari, media Director of the Ashiru campaign organisation, after the debate, the PDP candidate explained that with the current hardship in the state, parents of students should have been spared the burden of increased school fees that was done by the current Kaduna administration of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. The former member of the House of Representatives also said the current security challenges in Kaduna state got exacerbated by increased poverty, unemployment, and the removal of dozens of district heads by governor El-Rufai.
