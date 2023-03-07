Kaduna Guber: I won’t step down for any party –LP candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, yesterday said that his party is not into any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the purpose of the Saturday, March 11 election, contrary to speculations in the state. This was also as Asake, a former member of the House of Representatives insisted that he has not stepped down for any candidate in the coming elections.

Asake said it has become necessary to make the clarification in view of the speculations making the rounds in the state that he had formed an alliance with the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He insisted that he won’t step down for any candidate, noting that the party was fully prepared and determined to win the coming election and formed the next government in the state. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the LP governorship candidate urged his supporters to disregard the rumour as there was no iota of truth in it.

He also called on eligible voters and his teeming supporters to come out en masse and vote for the Labour Party to form the next government in the state on May 29. The LP standard bearer said: “We are here to address some very important issues that have been flying in the social media that appear to be a rumour, but need to be addressed.

Like this: Like Loading...