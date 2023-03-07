News Top Stories

Kaduna Guber: I won’t step down for any party –LP candidate

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, yesterday said that his party is not into any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the purpose of the Saturday, March 11 election, contrary to speculations in the state. This was also as Asake, a former member of the House of Representatives insisted that he has not stepped down for any candidate in the coming elections.

Asake said it has become necessary to make the clarification in view of the speculations making the rounds in the state that he had formed an alliance with the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He insisted that he won’t step down for any candidate, noting that the party was fully prepared and determined to win the coming election and formed the next government in the state. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the LP governorship candidate urged his supporters to disregard the rumour as there was no iota of truth in it.

He also called on eligible voters and his teeming supporters to come out en masse and vote for the Labour Party to form the next government in the state on May 29. The LP standard bearer said: “We are here to address some very important issues that have been flying in the social media that appear to be a rumour, but need to be addressed.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

54 Obi support groups inaugurated in Borno

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa MAIDUGURI

A group under the umbrella, Obedient Support Groups of the Labour Party (LP), has said that the Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi is the candidate to beat, even as the party provides an alternative to the depressed Nigerian masses. Borno State chairman of the LP, Alhaji Tijjani Goni made this known while inaugurating the […]
News

P’Harcourt Refinery to resume production in Dec – Sylva

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has promised that the old Port Harcourt Refinery undergoing rehabilitation will begin operations in December. The former Bayelsa State governor made the pledge on Wednesday when briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the […]
News

State of Nation: Buhari should have resigned long ago – Adebanjo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

The Acting National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has stated that with the series of challenges confronting the country, President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have resigned long ago. According to Adebanjo, Buhari is no longer presiding over anything in Nigeria as he insisted that law and order has broken down. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica