Kaduna Guber: PDP candidate charges voters to reject inducement

Days to the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, has appealed to voters across the state to come out en masse and vote for the PDP, just like the February 25 presidential election. Ashiru said even though the party lost at the centre, Kaduna voters should not feel demoralised about the general outcome of the election and ask them to reject any form of inducement to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Ashiru in a statement by his Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP State Campaign Directorate, Reuben Buhari said: “If our dream is to have a secured, prosperous Kaduna State, then we owe it to ourselves and our families to resolve to go and vote for the PDP. He said staying at home from voting might sound tempting, but wouldn’t come with any lasting reward for everyone, saying the only way to have a secured and prosperous Kaduna State is to vote for PDP. Part of the statement said: “Not voting would ensure that more of our people in Kaduna State get sacked with impunity, or forcefully retired without them getting their benefits.”
Related Articles
Osun Decides: Voting ends in Iragbiji, Osogbo, as sorting, counting begin
Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo As the electorate in Osun State await the outcome of the ongoing governorship election in the state, voting has ended at many polling units in Iragbiji and Osogbo. The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in most of the units have commenced sorting and counting of votes. One of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLNG postpones Nigeria Science, Literature, Literary Criticism prizes to 2021
The Advisory Boards for The Nigeria Prize for Science, The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, has announced the postponement of the 2020 cycle of the prizes to 2021. The Nigeria LNG Limited, sponsors of the prizes, in a statement announcing the postponement, stated that the decision to postpone the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Onne Port Customs collects N58bn revenue in Q1
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, said it has collected a total of N58, 059,198,130:33 in the first three months of 2022. The collected revenue is N19, 181,883,844:21 higher than the N38, 877,314,286:12 collected within the first quarter of 2021, which is a 49.3 per cent increase. On anti-smuggling, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)