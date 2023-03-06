Kaduna Guber: PDP candidate charges voters to reject inducement

Days to the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, has appealed to voters across the state to come out en masse and vote for the PDP, just like the February 25 presidential election. Ashiru said even though the party lost at the centre, Kaduna voters should not feel demoralised about the general outcome of the election and ask them to reject any form of inducement to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Ashiru in a statement by his Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP State Campaign Directorate, Reuben Buhari said: “If our dream is to have a secured, prosperous Kaduna State, then we owe it to ourselves and our families to resolve to go and vote for the PDP. He said staying at home from voting might sound tempting, but wouldn’t come with any lasting reward for everyone, saying the only way to have a secured and prosperous Kaduna State is to vote for PDP. Part of the statement said: “Not voting would ensure that more of our people in Kaduna State get sacked with impunity, or forcefully retired without them getting their benefits.”

