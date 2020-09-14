Kaduna: Gunmen abduct 17 family members, four others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted 21 farmers in Kaduna State at the weekend. The abduction occurred at Udawa village in the Chikun Local Government Area, not far from the Birnin-Gwari Road.

It was learnt that 17 of those abducted, including four others who sustained various degrees of injuries from gunshots, were said to be members of the same family.

The injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna. It was learnt that 17 of those abducted were on their way to the farm with other family members when the bandits opened fire and whisked them away, leaving the other members of the family seriously injured.

A community leader in Udawa, Liman Hussaini, told journalists on the phone yesterday that the abduction occurred on Friday and Saturday when the villagers were going to their farms. Hussaini said four people were abducted on Friday while 17 others, all members of the same family, were abducted on Saturday on their way to the farm about 7am.

He said about one and a half kilometres from the village, the bandits swooped on the family of 21, injured four and abducted 17. Hussaini added that by the time security personnel stationed in the village rushed to the scene of the incident, the bandits had escaped with their victims into the bush.

He said: “Yesterday (Saturday), 21 members of a family were going to the farm, but about one and a half kilometres away from home, they were attacked by gunmen. Four of them sustained serious gunshot injuries while 17 of them were abducted.

“Also on Friday, about 7am, four people were abducted while on their way to the farm. “You know there is serious hunger, people are finding it very difficult to feed, but now that the maize is done, many families depend on it to feed. “We have started harvesting maize which we use for feeding because there is no food.

“The head of this family of 21 was riding on a bike with one of his sons and two daughters to the farm as the bandits opened fire at them after abducting 17 members of the family.

The man was shot on the leg, the son was shot in the mouth. One of the daughters was shot on the chest, the other daughter was shot on the hand. The four of them were taken to the hospital in Kaduna.

“There are soldiers and policemen that are stationed in Udawa, but by the time they got to the scene of the incident, the bandits had escaped to the bushes with their victims.

“This is what has been happening in our community. Going to the farm is a serious risk, on the other hand if you don’t go to the farm hunger will kill you and your family. So we are faced with two dangerous options.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached to confirm the attack.

