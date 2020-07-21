Kaduna: Gunmen invade wedding ceremony, kill 19 guests

Baba Negedu KADUNA At least 19 people were killed when gunmen invaded a wedding ceremony and opened fire on invited guests in Kaduna.

The attack occurred at Kukum Daji village in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the attack occurred about 10:30p.m. on Sunday when the guests were dancing and rejoicing with the newly wedded.

Scores of villagers were still missing even as over 30 others, who escaped by the whiskers, sustained various degrees of injury and were being treated in different hospitals in the state.

A witness, who escaped the attack, told journalists on the phone that the attackers, armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons, surrounded the party and were shooting from different directions.

He said some of those who wanted to escape were also killed within the vicinity of the wedding party.

President of the Community Development Association (CDA) in the area, Mr. Yashen Titus, told journalists in Kaduna that the victims were shot dead at an after wedding party.

Titus said the attackers invaded the village at exactly 10:35p.m., and started shooting at everyone on sight.

He added: “The attackers were heavily armed. Seventeen people died instantly from gunshots at the ceremony.

“Other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the attack.

Jalige, however, said the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained. He said: “Yes, there was an attack on Kukum Daji village of Kaura Local Government Area yesterday (Sunday) night.

“The area has been fortified, but we are yet to confirm the number of casualties.”

Also, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee, Kaura Local Government Area, Dr. Bege Katuka Ayuba, said the wounded had been taken to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for treatment, while others were being attended to at the Salem Medical Centre, Kafanchan.

Ayuba also said security operatives had been deployed to the affected communities. He appealed to the people to remain calm.

