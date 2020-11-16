Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Gunmen kidnap Poly HOD, two children

Gunmen invaded the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Kaduna State and abducted a lecturer and two of his children. The state-owned polytechnic is located on the outskirts of Zaria in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

 

It was learnt that the abduction occurred on Saturday night. The Rector of the institution, Kabir Abdullahi, told journalists that the gunmen gained access into the school about 9pm. Kabir disclosed that a lecturer in the institution and two of his children were abducted by the gunmen.

 

He gave the name of the lecturer as Bello Atiku, who is also the Head of the Department (HOD) of Computer Engineering of the institution. The Rector added that another lecturer, Sanusi Hassan, narrowly escaped being taken away by the kidnappers but was shot in the process.

 

The lecturer, Abdullahi said, had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention. He said: “I was in Kaduna when the Chief Security Officer of the college called me and informed me about the attack.

 

It is true that suspected bandits have kidnapped one of my staff, Engineer Bello Atiku, who is the Head of Department, Computer Enand  gineering, of the school. “He was kidnapped along with two children.”

 

Abdullahi also said that despite the vast land and the nearby forest, the polytechnic was not fenced, a situation which, according to him, always poses a serious risk to the school community. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident. He said policemen had been deployed to secure the area, track the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

