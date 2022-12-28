News

Kaduna: Gunmen leave with 16 out of 53 victims in fresh attack

…as 37 escape

At least 53 persons are feared to have been abducted in a fresh attack by bandits in Angwa Pa community in Kaduna State. However, New Telegraph learnt that 37 of those taken away have found their way back to the community, leaving 16 persons still in the hands of their abductors.

The Kaduna State Police Command and the Kaduna State Government were yet to respond to the attack. The new abduction took place at Angwa Pa community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. A resident of the area said the incident occurred on Monday at about 7:30 pm and lasted for over an hour. The new attack was coming barely 24 hours after gunmen also attacked Angwan Aku in the same Kajuru where one person was killed and several others abducted.

A source from the community told journalists in Kaduna that the bandits invaded the community at about 7:30 pm on Monday and surrounded the village. The source disclosed that 53 people were abducted but 37 of them escaped and returned home on Tuesday morning, leaving 16 others in the bandits’ captivity.

He said: “We didn’t expect that anything like an attack would take place here in Angwan PA. This is because, after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to the area.” He however said despite the deployment the bandits came around 7:30pm and surrounded the village. They came in their large numbers riding on motorcycles and were well-armed. “They just sneaked into a community, and before you knew it, they had surrounded everywhere. “If you run, they will shoot you and kill you. People were afraid. They just gathered people and took them away. “Many communities in Kajuru are now living in fear.”

 

