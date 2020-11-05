Kaduna: Gunmen murder pregnant woman, abduct husband

Armed men on Tuesday night killed a pregnant woman and abducted her husband in Kaduna, Kaduna State. The attack occurred at Rigachikun a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in Igabi Local Government Area. New Telegraph was informed that the gunmen invaded the victims’ residence and took away the husband and wife. However, some residents of the area who heard the sporadic gunshots, called security operatives who chased the kidnappers.

A source said there was a gun duel between armed men and security operatives. The gunmen reportedly shot the woman who later died in the hospital. “The kidnappers stormed the house of the victims and went away with them.

Then security operatives chased them and then during an exchange of fire, the kidnappers shot the woman. The woman later died in the hospital. “The woman was pregnant and about to give birth before the ugly incident. She has already been buried, according to Islamic rites,” a source said. He, however, said the kidnappers escaped with the woman’s husband. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, was yet to respond to report of the attack.

