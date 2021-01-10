Kaduna Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

…as Taiwan reports first imported case from Nigeria

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed- Baloni, has confirmed that she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Baloni in a tweet on her Twitter page revealed that she has gone into isolation.

“Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment. I look forward to a quick and complete recovery from this infection,” she added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Friday reported three new Wuhan coronavirus cases imported from Nigeria, Egypt, and the U.S. On Friday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang announced three new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number to 825.

The latest cases include a Taiwanese man, a Taiwanese woman, and an Egyptian girl.

The two Taiwanese had submitted negative COVID test results taken within three days of their flight, while the Egyptian girl did not undergo testing until she arrived in Taiwan.

All three went directly to quarantine facilities upon arrival in Taiwan.

Like this: Like Loading...