Kaduna Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on

 

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has confirmed that she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
Baloni in a tweet on her Twitter page revealed that she has gone into isolation.
“Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment.
“I look forward to a quick and complete recovery from this infection,” she added.
Meanwhile, Kaduna State on Friday recorded 35 new cases of the virus. The state has also recorded a total of 5752 cases.

