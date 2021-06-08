Kaduna hires 10,000 workers, saying staff rightsizing’ll continue

KADUNA The Kaduna State government yesterday said it has employed ten thousand new staff into the civil service.

This was as it also promised to hire “skilled and essential personnel to fill critical gaps in the public service even as it continues with rightsizing the workforce.”

A statement from the office of the governor, Nasir El- Rufai said: “The recruitment will be made from candidates that partook in the suspended recruitment exercise for the core civil service or any agency that requires additional manpower when the need arises.”

The statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, argued that; “Despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the government has permitted its agencies offering the most essential services to refresh their teams with new staff.’’

The statement recalled that; “Several agencies of the Kaduna State government have since 2020 conducted various recruitment exercises for 10,000 staff. These include officers in the health, education and regulatory sectors. “Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital employed 283 new doctors, nurses and other essential staff in November 2020. This has allowed the teaching hospital to grow its roster of doctors to 191 from only 32 in 2015,’’ Adekeye disclosed.

The special adviser noted that; “With the 215 doctors in the Ministry of Health, Kaduna State now has 406 doctors working in its public service.’’

Besides, “The Ministry of Health has also recruited 1,064 persons, including 196 technical staff and 871 nontechnical staff while 1,225 new staff have been injected into the primary health care system,’’ he added.

